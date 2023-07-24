 Mumbai News: 2 Chronic Water-logging Spots Become Flood Free This Year After Dedicated Efforts By Civic Body
Mumbai News: 2 Chronic Water-logging Spots Become Flood Free This Year After Dedicated Efforts By Civic Body

The BMC introduced a fresh proposal that involved constructing an RCC open drain with grating on both sides of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road. They also connected the drainage line at the King's Circle railway station to the Gandhi Market pumping station. These additional measures increased the total project cost by ₹7.25 crore, bringing the overall cost to ₹21.78 crore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
BMC | File Pic

This year, the Gandhi Market in Matunga and Hindmata in Dadar East, which were once notorious for chronic flooding during the monsoons, have been successfully removed from the BMC's list of worst flood-prone areas. The commendation for this achievement goes to the civic body's thorough and dedicated flood mitigation efforts implemented in these two locations.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, during a meeting in Delhi last week, the civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal shared a surprising revelation with an IAS officer from the Punjab municipal corporation. He informed the officer that Mumbai did not make headlines for flooding this monsoon season. Chahal attributed this achievement to the successful construction of holding tanks in Gandhi Market and Hindmata, which efficiently suck out water from these areas and transfer it to an underground tank.

The pumping station can pump out 2.33 lakh litres per minute

Chahal elaborated on how the introduction of a mini pumping station was instrumental in keeping Gandhi Market free from flooding. The pumping station boasts an impressive capacity to pump out 2.33 lakh litres of floodwater per minute. It consists of a pit and a stormwater drain line, responsible for transporting the water from Gandhi Market and the main arterial road up to Bharat Nagar railway nullah near King's Circle. From there, the water is further carried into the sea, effectively preventing flooding in the area. The positive impact of these measures has been evident, as residents and shopkeepers in the vicinity have attested to experiencing a significant change after nearly five decades.

