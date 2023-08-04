 Mumbai News: 2 Bodies Found On Versova Seashore
Hailing from Haryana, both of them apparently died due to drowning

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 09:49 PM IST
Mumbai News: 2 Bodies Found On Versova Seashore | Representative Photo

Mumbai: Bodies of two men from Haryana were discovered on the Versova beach on Thursday. The duo was identified as Deepak Bisht, 28, and Hardesh Singh, 26. Both of them apparently died due to drowning as no injury marks were found on their persons, said the police. 

One of the bodies was first spotted by a lifeguard while patrolling the shore in the morning, who immediately informed the cops. After arriving at the beach, they discovered another body lying nearby. The police promptly called for medical assistance, however, both of them were declared dead. 

They were identified with the help of their Aadhaar cards, which were found in their pockets. The families of the deceased have been informed about the incident while the bodies have been sent for postmortem to the Cooper Hospital, added the police.

