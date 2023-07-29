 Mumbai News: 2 Arrested For Duping Woman Of ₹2.14 Lakh
Mumbai News: 2 Arrested For Duping Woman Of ₹2.14 Lakh

Mumbai News: 2 Arrested For Duping Woman Of ₹2.14 Lakh

The accused assured her that he would help resolve the matter and, under the guise of assistance, extorted ₹2.14 lakh.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 11:56 PM IST
Photo: Representative Image

Police in Juhu have arrested two men, Sagar Mane and Ashok Achary (both 29), for duping a woman of Rs2.14 lakh. According to the police, on July 24, the complainant, Sneha Shah, a resident of Andheri (West), received a call from one of the accused claiming to be from Blue Dart. He said that her parcel had been caught by customs. He assured her that he would help resolve the matter and, under the guise of assistance, extorted ₹2.14 lakh. The police found that the money had been transferred to an ICICI account in Madhya Pradesh. They traced the location to Indore and arrested the accused. However, two others are still on the run.

