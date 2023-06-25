 Mumbai News: 2 Arrested For Duping 75-Year-Old Woman Of ₹12.63 Lakh With Marriage Promise
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: 2 Arrested For Duping 75-Year-Old Woman Of ₹12.63 Lakh With Marriage Promise

Mumbai News: 2 Arrested For Duping 75-Year-Old Woman Of ₹12.63 Lakh With Marriage Promise

The con tricked the woman into paying Rs 3.85 lakh in the name of Customs clearance of a gift.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 09:37 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FPJ

Mumbai: Two people were arrested from Noida for allegedly duping a 75-year-old woman of Rs 12.63 lakh on the marriage pretext. The accused were identified as Thingyo Phare, 26, and Solan Angkang, 22. Both of them hail from Manipur and are linked with a gang of Nigerians, said the Matunga police. One of the accused befriended the woman on WhatsApp and introduced himself as Chris Paul from Germany.

The con tricked the woman into paying Rs 3.85 lakh in the name of Customs clearance of a gift. Then, Paul expressed his desire to marry the woman. Later, he called the complainant, saying that he had reached Delhi but had been caught by Customs officials. The con took Rs 8.78 lakh this time.

Read Also
SHOCKER: Daughter Booked For Holding Elderly Parents Captive, Torturing Them For Rs 3 Cr!
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: 2 Arrested For Duping 75-Year-Old Woman Of ₹12.63 Lakh With Marriage Promise

Mumbai News: 2 Arrested For Duping 75-Year-Old Woman Of ₹12.63 Lakh With Marriage Promise

Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Theft Of Valuables Worth ₹18000

Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Theft Of Valuables Worth ₹18000

Mumbai News: Girl Attacked In SoBo With Knives & Blades For Feeding Dogs, Gets 46 Stitches;...

Mumbai News: Girl Attacked In SoBo With Knives & Blades For Feeding Dogs, Gets 46 Stitches;...

Mumbai News: 32-Year-Old Arrested For Selling Fake Currency In Malad

Mumbai News: 32-Year-Old Arrested For Selling Fake Currency In Malad

Mumbai Rains: From Diverted BEST Bus Routes And Traffic Snarls To Airport And Local Train Status-...

Mumbai Rains: From Diverted BEST Bus Routes And Traffic Snarls To Airport And Local Train Status-...