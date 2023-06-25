Mumbai News: 2 Arrested For Duping 75-Year-Old Woman Of ₹12.63 Lakh With Marriage Promise

Representative Image | FPJ

Mumbai: Two people were arrested from Noida for allegedly duping a 75-year-old woman of Rs 12.63 lakh on the marriage pretext. The accused were identified as Thingyo Phare, 26, and Solan Angkang, 22. Both of them hail from Manipur and are linked with a gang of Nigerians, said the Matunga police. One of the accused befriended the woman on WhatsApp and introduced himself as Chris Paul from Germany.

The con tricked the woman into paying Rs 3.85 lakh in the name of Customs clearance of a gift. Then, Paul expressed his desire to marry the woman. Later, he called the complainant, saying that he had reached Delhi but had been caught by Customs officials. The con took Rs 8.78 lakh this time.