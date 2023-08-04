Mumbai News: 17-Year-Old Girl Stabbed By Jilted Lover

Representative image

Mumbai: A 17-year-old girl was brutally attacked by a youth in Andheri East on July 3. An FIR was lodged at MIDC police station against an individual for attempting to murder. The accused was identified as Ubed Shaikh (22), a resident of Chandshahwali Darga, Powai.

According to the FIR, the victim was returning home from her make-up class. While she was waiting for the bus, the accused approached her and attacked her with a knife. He stabbed her in the stomach and legs. The girl sustained injuries.

Accused frustrated over broken marriage

The complaint revealed that the victim and the accused had their marriage fixed, which later broke. Subsequently, the accused became disappointed and angry, leading to verbal abuse and vicious attack with an intent to murder.

Read Also Mumbai: Man Gets 7 Years In Jail For Attempting To Kill Minor Stepdaughter

Accused threatened victim with acid attack

The victim said, "Our marriage was fixed, but later we found out that he had no stable job and was struggling with addictions to alcohol and other substances. That was the reason marriage broke. He threatened me that he would pour acid on me and take my life."

The case has been registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC Act. The accused was promptly arrested.