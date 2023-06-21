Mumbai News: 17% Surge In Entrapment Cases In 2023 Till Now, Show ACB Statistics |

Mumbai: There has been a rise of 17% in registration of entrapment cases this year from January till June, compared to the same period last year, according to state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) statistics.

The figures reveal that revenue and land records and registration department is in top position, followed by the police department, in the list of 47 government departments with the most number of corruption-related entrapment cases.

Details On Cases Till June 18

According to the ACB, 406 cases of entrapment were registered across the state from January to June 18 this year, compared to 346 during the same period in 2022.

In the 406 cases, 573 people were accused, including 100 private people. The revenue and land records department tops the list with 98 cases, followed by the police department with 72 cases and Panchayat Samiti with 42 cases, the stats reveal.

The statistics show that the total amount of bribes involved in the trap cases this year was Rs 2.4 crore. Further analysis of the data also reveal that the bribe amount involved in trap cases related to the Department of Co-Operation, Marketing and Textiles was Rs 67.51 lakh, police department Rs 25.51 lakh and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation Rs 25 lakh.

As per the statistics, officials from revenue and land records, municipal corporation departments and public health department were found to be involved in disproportionate assets cases this year and the total amount of money involved in the cases was Rs1.99 crore.