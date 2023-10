Mumbai News: 17 Bangladeshi Nationals Held For Illegal Stay In Nalasopara; Case Filed | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a crackdown on migrants staying illegally in city limits, Mumbai police have caught 17 Bangladeshi nationals including one person who was involved in making fake passports from the Nalasopara area of Palghar district on Friday. A case was registered in the Borivali police station in the matter. Further investigation in the case is underway.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

