 Mumbai News: 15-Year-Old Boy Dies By Suicide In Express Train Parked At Bandra Terminus
Mumbai News: 15-Year-Old Boy Dies By Suicide In Express Train Parked At Bandra Terminus

The boy was found hanging in bogie number S7 of Dehradun Express, which was parked at platform number 3 of the station on Sunday night, an official said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 08:22 PM IST
Representational image | IANS

A 15-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide inside an express train parked at Bandra Terminus here, police said on Tuesday.

The boy was found hanging in bogie number S7 of Dehradun Express, which was parked at platform number 3 of the station on Sunday night, an official said.

An accidental death report was registered on Monday, he said.

The police are yet to establish the boy's identity and ascertain the reason for the extreme step, the official said.

On examining the CCTV footage from the area, it was found that the boy had been roaming there for the last several days, he said, adding that a probe is underway to track down the boy's family.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

