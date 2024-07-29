Mumbai News: 140% Cost Surge In Bandra-Versova Sea Link

Mumbai: The cost of the Bandra-Versova Sea Link has soared by ₹6,788 crore due to extended deadlines and additional works, bringing the total expenditure to a staggering ₹18,120 crore. Despite only 17 percent of the work being completed, the project’s cost has escalated by 140 percent. The prevailing trend of perpetual delays and scope creep in government projects has led to a substantial increase in the cost of the Bandra-Versova Sea Link, a project that has been plagued by extensions and additions from the outset.

Originally estimated at ₹7,502 crore in 2017, the sea bridge’s current financial requirements have increased significantly due to various complications, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which halted progress. Initially commenced in 2019 and slated for completion by 2025, the project has faced numerous delays and modifications, leading to the approval of the increased budget by the state government.

The 17.7 km long sea bridge, being constructed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), will feature eight lanes. Key issues contributing to the cost surge include technical modifications amounting to ₹141 crore, tax hikes, inflation leading to a ₹1,237 crore increase, and ₹800 crore allocated for decorative and attractive lighting Additionally, ₹545 crore will be spent on relocating the casting yard.

Bandra-Versova sea link | FPJ

Temporary ramp for the Bandra-Versova Sea Link, adjacent to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link | FPJ

Versova Bandra Sea Link | FPJ

Local fishermen's demands for design changes and the extension of the Juhu-Versova access road also contributed to the delays. Recently, the state government sanctioned an order approving the revised cost and granted an extension of 508 days to complete the additional work. This approval came after the MSRDC submitted a revised proposal to the cabinet sub-committee on infrastructure, which endorsed the changes.

The MSRDC has been instructed to source the additional funds independently. Relocating the casting yard from Juhu to Malad will incur ₹544.92 crore, while ₹800 crore has been earmarked for lighting and beautification. The revised cost estimate now stands at ₹18,120.96 crore, with an extended deadline to accommodate the additional tasks.

The Bandra-Versova Sea Link, forming a part of the coastal road connecting Marine Lines to Kandivali, will link the Bandra end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link with Nana-Nani Park in Versova, featuring interchanges at Carter Road and Juhu. The main bridge will be 9.60 km long, with four lanes in each direction. The Bandra connector, 1.17 km long, will have two lanes per direction, while the Versova connector, 1.80 km long, will feature three lanes each way.

The project, initially proposed by the Congress-NCP government after the completion of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in 2009, faced delays due to policy differences between the two parties. It was approved in 2011 but saw no progress until the BJP-Shiv Sena government in 2017 tasked the MSRDC with its construction, initially estimating the cost at ₹7,502 crore. However, within a year, the project's scope was revised, and the cost estimate rose to ₹11,332.82 crore.

The Bandra-Versova Sea Link aims to significantly ease traffic between Mumbai’s western suburbs and South Mumbai, enhancing connectivity and reducing travel time for commuters.