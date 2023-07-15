Mumbai News: ₹1,000 Stamp Duty for Self-redeveloped Flats | representative pic

Mumbai: Registered co-operative housing societies going in for self-redevelopment will have to pay only Rs1,000 towards stamp duty while allotting flats in the new buildings.

On Friday, the Maharashtra government issued a government resolution to its effect and is applicable to the existing flat owners of self-redeveloped registered co-operative housing societies.

Prevailing ready reckoner rate

So far, existing flat owners in such buildings had to shell out up to 7% of the agreement value, as per the prevailing ready reckoner rate. However, flat purchasers buying a property in such a self-redeveloped building will continue to pay the existing stamp duty, clarifies the government resolution.

The stamp duty for home buyers under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) – the affordable housing scheme of the Union government – is also Rs1,000.

On May 8, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had directed the state’s administration to fast-track implementation of the self-redevelopment policy, which was approved way back in 2019. It was also decided to have a dedicated single window clearance in Mumbai for self-redevelopment, with a time bound processing of three months.

The state also plans to dole out loan subsidies in the interest of societies opting for self-redevelopment. A higher interest rate is one of the reasons behind the overall construction cost becoming unviable.

