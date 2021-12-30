Mumbai: Newly built platform and foot overbridges on central line, maga block, train timings; see all details here

Coming Monday onwards, local commuters of the slow corridor of the CR mainline will be able to use newly built platforms at Mumbra. After completion of 24 hours block on the slow corridor between Kalva and Diva, slow line trains will start running on newly laid 5th and 6th lines at Mumbra.

The mega block will begin at 2 am on Sunday and will end on Monday at 2 am, in the meantime, the work will railway work will be finished. During the block, Suburban services will not be available at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations during the block period.

Due to block, 18 long-distance trains and 200 local services will be cancelled and two pairs of long-distance trains will be short terminated.

Passengers amenities provided at newly built platforms of Mumbra:

FOB -3 nos

One at CMT end- 6m wide & length 46m

One at Kalyan end 4.2m width & 27m length

One in Middle- 6m width x 24m length

Drinking-Water facilities stand for 6 nos at a time.

Tiles indication for visually impaired at platforms

Seating arrangement for 420 passengers on both platforms

Size of each platform -- 270 long and 10m wide

Dustbins - 20 nos of Dustin provided at both new platforms

A sufficient number of Fan's, Electric Indicators.

24-hour block on Sunday between Kalva and Diva on slow track:

Central Railway will operate a special infrastructure block on Up and Down slow lines between Kalva and Diva for cut and connection of newly laid slow line with existing slow lines for diversion in connection with Thane - Diva 5th and 6th lines.

The block will be operated on Up and Dn slow lines from 02.00 am of January 2nd, 2022 (Sunday) to 02.00 am of January 3rd, 2022 (Monday).

Effect on suburban services:

Up slow/semi-fast services to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Kalyan from 11.52 pm on January 1st, 2022 to 11.52 on January 2nd, 2022 will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Mulund skipping halt at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra, Kalva stations and further re-diverted on Up slow line at Mulund station and arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Down slow/semi-fast services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Mulund at 05.05 am on January 2nd, 2022 to 01.15 am on January 3rd, 2022 will be diverted on Down fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations skipping halt at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar, Thakurli stations and arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

During the block period, Suburban services will not be available at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations.

Passengers boarding from Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations are advised to board trains from Thane, Diva, Dombivali and Kalyan respectively.

Railway Administration has arranged to run buses in coordination with Municipal Transport Undertakings for the benefit of passengers. Dombivli originating/terminating locals will not be available during the entire block period. During the block period, slow line locals will halt on fast line platforms at Thane, Dombivli and Diva stations.

After the block, Up and Down slow line services will run via newly laid Up and Down slow line through rail fly over and will halt at the new platform of Mumbra station.

Suburban Services will run as per schedule on January 3, 2022 (Monday).

Cancellation of Express trains Journey Commencing on January 1st,2022 (Saturday):

12112 Amravati-Mumbai Express

12140 Nagpur-Mumbai Sewagram Express

17611 Nanded – Mumbai Rajyarani Express

Cancellation of Express trains Journey Commencing on January 2nd, 2022 (Sunday):

11007 / 11008 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express

12071 / 12072 Mumbai-Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express

12109 /12110 Mumbai-Manmad-Mumbai Panchvati Express

11401 Mumbai-Adilabad Nandigram Express

12123 /12124 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen

12111 Mumbai-Amravati Express

12139 Mumbai – Nagpur Sevagram Express

11139 Mumbai-Gadag Express

17612 Mumbai-Nanded Rajyarani Express

Cancellation of Express trains Journey Commencing on January 3rd, 2022 (Monday):

11402 Adilabad-Mumbai Nandigram Express

11140 Gadag-Mumbai Express

Short termination/Short origination of Express trains:

17317 Hubballi-Dadar Express JCO 1.1.2022 will be short terminated at Pune and 17318 Dadar- Hubballi Express JCO 2.1.2022 will short originate from Pune.

11030 Kolhapur–Mumbai Koyna Exp JCO 1.1.2022 will be short terminated at Pune & 11029 Mumbai – Kolhapur Koyna Exp JCO 2.1.2022 will short originate from

Pune

