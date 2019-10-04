Mumbai: Newborn baby found in dustbin

Palghar: A newborn baby girl was found dumped in a dustbin by unidentified persons in Virar town of Palghar district, the police said. The child was found inside a gunny sack in a dustbin on a stretch of road between Global City and Narangi Phatak on Wed­nesday afternoon.

The girl was noticed by passersby when she started crying, and was admitted to Virar Sub-District Hospital. A case was registered under IPC Sec 317 (abandonment of child) at Arnala Sagari police station.