Mumbai: Newborn baby found in dustbin

Palghar: A newborn baby girl was found dumped in a dustbin by unidentified persons in Virar town of Palghar district, the police said. The child was found inside a gunny sack in a dustbin on a stretch of road between Global City and Narangi Phatak on Wednesday afternoon.
The girl was noticed by passersby when she started crying, and was admitted to Virar Sub-District Hospital. A case was registered under IPC Sec 317 (abandonment of child) at Arnala Sagari police station.
