Mumbai: New vehicle registrations increase by 25% in 2022-23, electric vehicles on the rise

The number of newly registered vehicles with the Mumbai Central Regional Transport Office (RTO) has grown by 25 percent in the 2022-2023 period as compared to 2021-2022.

Registrations 13,000 more than in 2021-2022

During 2022-2023, a total of 64,876 new vehicles were registered with the Mumbai Central RTO, which is over 13,000 more than in 2021-2022 when a total of 51,556 new vehicles were registered. The city has four RTOs, including Mumbai Central, Wadala, Andheri, and Borivali. On Tuesday, Mumbai Central RTO released the annual figures of registration of new vehicles.

Rise in use of electric vehicles

As per the figures released by the Mumbai Central RTO, the use of electric vehicles has also increased in the city. In 2021-2022, only 1,978 new electric vehicles, including 1,049 motorcycles and 687 cars, were registered with the Mumbai Central RTO, which has increased by nearly 75 percent in 2022-2023.

In 2022-2023, a total of 3,487 electric vehicles were registered with the Mumbai Central RTO, including 1,853 motorcycles and 1,271 cars.

Average of 177 vehicles being registered daily

A transport official said that the city's roads were bursting at the seams, and the density is nearly 2,200 vehicles per km. Nearly 700 new vehicles, including all categories of vehicles, were registered daily at the city RTOs in 2022-2023, including an average of 177 vehicles only with the Mumbai Central RTO. In 2021-2022, the daily average registration of new vehicles in the Mumbai Central regional transport office was 141.

As the city's roads are overstressed, experts pointed to the need to control vehicle growth to reduce congestion, pollution, poor air quality, and daily delays in commuting. They also emphasized the need to strengthen public transport to dissuade people from buying vehicles.

Transport experts also feared that the rise in vehicles could lead to parking woes. They suggested an urgent need to impose congestion tax in the business hubs or increase parking fines.