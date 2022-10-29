Mumbai: New traffic advisory for Juhu during Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja celebration | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a circular announcing a new traffic advisory that will be applicable during the festival of Chhath Puja.

Nitin Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Western Suburban through the circular said, “In order to prevent danger, obstruction, and inconvenience to the public, I hereby issue the following orders for the regulation of vehicular traffic during the said festival on the roads on 30/10/2022 from 10 am to 31/10/2022 up to 11 am.”

The ‘No Parking’ roads under these new regulations are Juhu Road (both sides – north and southbound), Juhu Tara Road (both sides), Birla Lane (both sides), and V.M Road (both sides).

It is noted that during the festivals, about 4 to 5 lakh devotees are expected to congregate at Juhu Chowpatty to perform Chhath Puja. “There will be heavy pedestrian crossing as well as movements of auto-rickshaws and other vehicles in large numbers (in the aforementioned roads),” said the circular.

Considering this, the traffic movement on these lanes will be slowed down during these hours. Hence, motorists can use SV. Road and the Western Express Highway as alternative route routes in order to avoid delays while reaching their respective destinations.

