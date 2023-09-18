Mumbai: New Rehab Centre Offers Free Treatment For Lung Diseases

Representative Image

Mumbai: With an aim of providing affordable treatment to people suffering from various lung-related ailments such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and asthma, the Rotary Club of Mumbai, Nariman Point, in association with The Peoples Mobile Hospital, Worli, started a second lung rehab centre on September 17.

COPD in India

Nearly, an estimated 63 million people in India suffer from COPD alone. Rotary Club President Deepak Malhotra said those from economically weaker sections, who are usually engaged in jobs in high-risk environments, are the worst-affected.

According to doctors, respiratory diseases are a major health issue in India and the mortality rate continues to be high, primarily due to the lack of timely intervention and proper treatment. “Though the (treatment) rates are heavily subsidised, those who are unable to afford even that may approach the Dean of Peoples Mobile Hospital for free treatment,” said Malhotra.

