Mumbai: New policy on lease renewal

Mumbai: The state government has approved a new policy for land lease renewal. This will help renewal leases of 800 plots in Mumbai and 1800 plots in the state, after paying the renewal fees.

As per the new policy, the annual lease charge against renewal will be 2 percent of the 25 percent of the ready reckoner (RR) rate on plots ad-measuring more than 500 sq. meters; it will be one percent of the 25 percent of the ready reckoner rate up to 500 sq. meters.

This will apply to both kind of plots -- the lease of which has expired, as well as those, the lease of which may expire in future. The lease, in turn, will be renewed for the next 30 years.

The lease rent will increase every five years based on the ready reckoner rates. The renewal authority will be the district collector; he will have the power to reject the renewal if there is any serious violation in the terms fixed for granting lease. The renewal will not be obligatory, the Revenue department has made it clear.

There are a large numbers of plots the lease of which has expired. The lack of renewal policy for such plots was an impediment until now.

(However, a lease policy for ‘D’ class of leased lands in Mumbai, Matheran, Mahabaleshwar and Raigad has been in place since 2012). Formula to calculate lease

The total land cost will be calculated on the basis of the annual RR rate applicable to an open plot. After finalising the total cost, 25 per cent of this total cost will be calculated and 2-5 percent of this 25 per cent cost will be charged as annual rent, depending upon the use of land.

The annual rent will be 2, 4, 5 and 5 per cent of this 25 per cent of total cost for residential, industrial, commercial and residential-cum-commercial plots, respectively.

The annual renewal charges will be one per cent of 25 per cent of the RR rate for cooperative housing society plots and 0.5 per cent of 25 percent of the RR rate on plots leased to charitable trusts for social, cultural, religious centres and orphanages, excluding education and health institutions.