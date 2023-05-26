Mumbai: New Parliament building inauguration boycott shows Oppn's frustrated mindset, says Narwekar | Photo by BL SONI

Mumbai: Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Adv Rahul Narwekar has slammed the opposition parties for their decision to boycott inauguration of New Parliament Complex in Delhi.

“Opposition’s refusal to participate in inauguration of new Parliament complex in Delhi is the evidence of its frustrated mindset,” Narvekar said here on Thursday while reacting to the Opposition stand.

“The sacred temple of democracy in India will witness a proud moment in the nation’s history when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new Parliament complex on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Veer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on May 28. Parliament is a forum consisting of the ruling and opposition parties and various national issues are discussed and decided at this august platform. Therefore, the decision by some opposition parties to boycott this historic celebration will be the most lamentable act on their part,” he added.

Dy CM too slams opposition on boycott

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis too deplored the opposition saying that of the 19 parties that have boycotted the event 15 have no MP in Parliament. He also pointed out that 17 parties will be attending the function.

Fadnavis termed the Parliament as the “temple of faith for 140 crore people of India” and added that those boycotting the event have no faith at all in democracy.

“Nehru laid foundation of the Karnataka assembly complex, Indira Gandhi inaugurated the Parliament annex, she also inaugurated Maharashtra assembly complex, Rajiv Gandhi inaugurated the library in Parliament, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the central hall of Bihar assembly, Dr Manmohan Singh inaugurated Manipur assembly when the governor wasn’t even invited, Tarun Gogoi laid foundation of Assam Assembly without even inviting the governor for the function, in 2018 Andhra assembly foundation was laid by the Chief Minister without inviting the Governor. In 2020 Sonia Gandhi laid foundation of the Chhatisgarh assembly even while she wasn’t on any statutory post, Rahul Gandhi too was a guest there, Why didn’t nobody think of boycott back then?” Fadnavis asked.

He also cited many such examples like Mamata Banerjee inaugurating platinum jubilee building of Assembly, Kejriwal inaugurating Research Centre at Delhi Assembly, KCR inaugurating the Telangana Assembly and said that the Opposition’s boycott indicated complete lack of democratic principles in their conduct.

