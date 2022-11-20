Mumbai: New park in city for specially-abled children

Children at the park exclusively designed for specially-abled children | Twitter/ Aaditya Thackeray

A new park has been inaugurated in western suburb Bandra near the Joggers Park which is designed for children on the autism spectrum and those specially-abled.

The park is an initiative by I Love Mumbai Foundation and was reportedly inaugurated by former Minister Aaditya Thackeray earlier this month. It was built under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

A report in the Indian Express quoted Rahul Kanal, chief of I Love Mumbai foundation saying that the park, exclusively developed for disabled persons, has 32 different types of rides as swings, slopes and hand balls and designed for specially-abled persons.

The play area also has sensory play items like wind chimes and arc ball facility with basket balls which is aimed to enhance motor skills of the children, stated another report in Midday.

The park also has rubber padded flooring and playing apparatuses which are wheel-chair friendly. Kanal was quoted by IE saying that this is the first park which is exclusively designed for persons with special needs.

The Midday report quoted a Bandra resident and mother of a child on Autism spectrum that the park soothes her son. The report also quoted Frank Soares, BMC-appointed caretaker and in-charge of the joggers Park that the park also presents special schools in the city an opportunity to bring the children to play in the open.

Soares further said that a few of the institutes have already brought the students to the park and that it is most crowded on Sundays. He said that the section gradually is becoming popular among people.