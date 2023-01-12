Mumbai: New pair of tigers arrive at Sanjay Gandhi National Park from Nagpur; adapt quickly

Conflict animals are those which have either had a conflict with other animals or humans in the wild, they are taken to rescue centres because they are termed unsafe in the wild

Mumbai: A new pair of tigers arrived at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) on Thursday afternoon from Nagpur. The pair are conflict animals from the Chandrapur and Bramhapuri forest division in replacement for the tigers which were exchanged for the Asiatic lions recently at the park.

The tigers, around 8 years old, have been rescued from the wild and are conflict animals which were temporarily kept at the Gorewada rescue centre in Nagpur before getting them to SGNP.

The tigers are being brought to SGNP as replacement for the tiger pair that was given to Gujarat in exchange for the Asiatic lions in November last year. These tigers will now be part of the Tiger Safari at the national park and will be used for breeding.

“The tigers arrived safely in the afternoon on Thursday and are in good health. As animals that travel from a far distance usually experience travel exhaustion, these tigers will be kept under observation. However, by evening itself on Thursday they seemed normal and have begun adjusting to their new surroundings,” said ranger forest officer (RFO), Vijay Barabde.

Explaining the reason behind the exchange of conflict animals, Wildlife NGO RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare), founder Pawan Sharma, said conflict animals which are usually exchanged, are those which have either had a conflict with other animals or humans in the wild. These animals are taken to the rescue centres where they reside thereafter because they are termed unsafe in the wild.

“In case these animals are in good health without any injuries, then they are put for display in zoos and parks as they can help in revenue generation and also make space for other animals in the rescue centres,” he informed.

“These animals are kept in life time captivity in a controlled environment in the zoos and parks so it makes them less dangerous to society and other animals,” added Sharma.

The tigers were brought to the SGNP by the newly commissioned Samruddhi Expressway up to Nashik by the forest officials and the veterinary team.