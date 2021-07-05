Mumbai: NESCO Covid centre staff stage protest for various demands in Goregaon

More than 40 doctors and nursing staff working at the phase 1 Hall B of the NESCO Jumbo Covid Centres have staged a protest seeking justice from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on being terminated after the civic body decided against shifting all patients to phase 2. Civic officials said all these staffs will be accommodated at other jumbo COVID centres, but for now, they are shifting the patients as Hall B will be undergoing renovation work for the third wave.

One of the nursing staff working at the Intensive Care Unit at Hall B said for the last one year they have been working nonstop treating COVID patients and now the civic body has decided to shift all patients to phase 2 following which all of them will be terminated. “We have not even received notice period and have been asked to leave the hall B. We only demand them the civic body to accommodate all of us to phase 2 as we have been working 24/7 since the pandemic outbreak,” she said.

Moreover, the nursing staff also alleged that the new team is being appointed for the phase 2 covid centre following which they have been terminated. “We will be holding a meeting with the dean of the centre and will place our demands. If they don’t agree to our demand protest will be continued,” added the staff.

Dr Neelam Andhrade, dean of the NESCO Jumbo COVID centre said the patients have been shifted to other halls as Hall B is undergoing repair and renovation work. For which Paediatric ward has to be created before the third wave impacts the Mumbaikars.

“We will be accommodating all of the staff to other centres. But for now, they had to close down Hall B which has around 80 patients who will be discharged in the next two days,” she said.

Earlier on Saturday, the staff had staged protest but were called off the same evening after the dean assured them that they will be accommodated to another centre or in phase 2 at the NESCO covid centre.