Mumbai: Nephew held for killing uncle over property dispute

The Shivaji Nagar police arrested a 28-year-old man two days after he allegedly killed his uncle over a property dispute. The accused identified as Akshay Desai who allegedly killed his uncle Mahendra Lad, 42 after the latter refused to share any money of his property deal with Desai.

According to the police, on Tuesday evening the accused, his mother and his aunt had gone to the deceased house at Govandi for some work and were shocked to find his body lying in a pool of blood. They rushed him to Rajawadi hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The Shivaji Nagar police then registered an offence of murder and began their investigation, during investigation the police found a property dispute between Lad and Desai.

"We first questioned Desai and found discrepancies in his statement, during sustained interrogation it was clear that he killed his uncle after the latter refused to give him any share of property deal," said Kishor Gayke senior inspector of Shivaji Nagar police station.

According to the police, on Monday night when the accused had gone to Lad's house, an argument broke out between them over the monetary share of Lad's property deal. The argument turned ugly when Lad refused to give any share of the deal to Desai. In a fit of rage Desai allegedly hit him on head with a tile and escaped, said police.