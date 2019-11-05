Mumbai: Neighbourhood shops ignorant of Goodwin’s motive

Thane: Not a single shopkeeper near the Goodwin Jewellers branch at Dombivili had any idea that the jewellery store was going to shut down and the owners were going to flee, thus taking the investors money, said EoW and police sources.

Police sources said, “We questioned every shop nearby and close to the Goodwin store. But we were not getting any information about the closed store.”

The Economic Offences Wing (EoW) team of Thane police are clueless till now, after three days, and are in Kerala to conduct an enquiry with the Chairman and owners of Goodwin Suneel Kumar and Sudeesh Kumar’s family members.

The EoW team of Thane police reached Kerala on Saturday to conduct an enquiry but could not trace the family members. Police said that they are asking the technical and local informers to help to search the owners of Goodwin and the family members.