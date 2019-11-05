Mumbai: Neighbourhood shops ignorant of Goodwin’s motive

Thane: Not a single shopkeeper near the Goodwin Jewellers branch at Dombivili had any idea that the jewellery store was going to shut down and the owners were going to flee, thus taking the investors money, said EoW and police sources.
Police sources said, “We questioned every shop nearby and close to the Goodwin store. But we were not getting any information about the closed store.”
The Economic Offences Wing (EoW) team of Thane police are clueless till now, after three days, and are in Kerala to conduct an enquiry with the Chairman and owners of Goodwin Suneel Kumar and Sudeesh Kumar’s family members.
The EoW team of Thane police reached Kerala on Saturday to conduct an enquiry but could not trace the family members. Police said that they are asking the technical and local informers to help to search the owners of Goodwin and the family members.
Senior police inspector of EoW, Thane, Suresh Jadhav said, “The Dombivli branch is a head office of every 12 branches in Maharashtra. This branch supplied every type of gold ornaments to other branches. The owners kept 10-12 trusted employees who might have known the entire incident”.
Police sources said that nearly 10-12 trusted employees, who all hail from the owners village in Kerala, are also absconding and have switched off their mobile phones.
Police sources said that they were trying to get CCTV footage of nearby areas when the owners trusted employees might have come to the Dombivli head office to take the remaining jewellery.
Thereafter, they all, including owners and close employees, fled from the city.
