Mumbai: Neighbour of 20-year-old girl held for online abuse

The Mumbai Cyber Police on Thursday successfully nabbed a 23-year-old man for repeatedly harassing his 20-year-old neighbour after she refused to accept his connection request on a popular social media website.

The girl had allegedly attempted suicide on Wednesday after being continuously harrassed for over two months. The family then decided to take the matter to the police. Within a day, cyber police arrested the accused Abhishek Pawar, 23, who was no other but the girl's neighbour, who decided to harras her after she turned down his friend request twice.

According to the police, the girl, a resident of Santacruz, studying for her final exams, was continuously receiving abusive messages on Instagram. She was not the only person who was receiving the messages but her friends on social media and her relatives were all receiving vulgar and abusive messages about her from unknown senders. Many relatives even approached her family after receiving the messages, said the police..

Pawar, who allegedly created at least four Instagram account just to harras the girl also shared her mobile numbers on social media claiming the girl to be a sex worker and an escort. As a result, she started receiving phone calls at any given time. According to the police, she received over 400 calls and on some days, she received 70-80 calls, some even during the night asking girl about sexual favours. The accused was well aware of her trauma and used it to abuse her which caused her to take the extreme step.

Frustrated by repeated harassment, the girl on Wednesday attempted suicide. it was then that the family decided to take up the matter to the police. "The girl and her mother approached us on Wednesday. We first counselled them and began our investigation, "

said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cybercrime Rashmi Karandikar. We then immediately contacted Facebook, took details of the abuser's account and within hours, arrested the accused, who was apparently the girl's neighbour," she added.

According to the police, Pawar, a first-year student, has failed multiple times. He decided to harras the girl after she turned down his friend request twice on Instagram. It was a one-sided love said police. Pawar, who is fond of crime serials, first created four fake accounts and started spreading abusive content about the girl on Instagram, said police.