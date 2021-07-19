Mumbai: Neighbour gets 10 years in jail for raping minor who visited his home to watch TV

A special court designated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Monday sentenced a 49-year-old man to ten years imprisonment for raping a five-year-old child, his next-door neighbour, who used to regularly visit his home to watch television.

In her testimony before court when she was eight, the child deposed that she had been to his home on the day of the incident in 2018 at 5 PM to watch a TV serial. He had sexually assaulted her in the bathroom.

The incident came to light when the child complained when her mother was giving her a bath, that she must not touch her mouth as it was painful . She then revealed her ordeal when asked, that the man who she would call ‘maama’ had forced his private part into her mouth and then into her private part. The child said he had done the act once before too.

Special public prosecutor Geeta Sharma said a neighbour in whom the mother had confided immediately after her daughter told her about the act, also testified. A doctor who had examined the child also deposed and told the court that there was redness and congestion in the throat, which could be due to the act.

Special POCSO Judge Bharti Kale imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000 on the man and ordered that of it, Rs. 8,000 be paid as compensation to the minor.