Mumbai: Nearly 93% beneficiaries receive corona vaccine

Nearly 93 per cent of the total 11,300 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Monday at the 31 vaccine booths of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). For the first time, more than 2,000 healthcare workers were given doses since the drive started on February 15.

The civic officials said they received good response from the frontline workers (FLWs) for the vaccination drive compared to healthcare workers (HCWs) who are still reluctant to take the vaccine shots.

According to the vaccine data provided by the civic body, 2,764 of the targeted 4,000 beneficiaries have received the second dose of vaccine, while only 1,086 have received the first dose on Monday. However, 6,706 of the targeted 7,300 FLWs were inoculated with vaccines.

Meanwhile, the technical glitch in the centralised Co-Win continues to be a problem for the civic body following which most of them are not receiving messages and they are missing their dates for the second dose. Moreover, the duplication of names of the HCWs has also been the reason for the low turnout at the vaccine centres.

Suresh Kakani, the Additional Municipal Commissioner, said the hesitancy, misconceptions and duplication of names are the factors due to which turnout of HCWs are less compared to FLWs. “For the last few sessions of vaccination more number of beneficiaries came forward for the drive. We are expecting more numbers of HCWs will come forward as now private hospitals are also starting vaccination drives in their premises so numbers will increase,” he said.