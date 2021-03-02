Mumbai: Nearly 50 per cent of BEST employees get jabbed in two weeks

Nearly 16,000 frontline workers which constitute 50 percent employee strength of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, have received dosages of the COVID-19 vaccine in the past fourteen days.

Officials of the transport undertaking said, the BEST management and BMC are jointly working in order to vaccinate maximum number of frontline workers. Volunteers of the war room are contacting each beneficiary so they visit the nearest centre for inoculation.

"Now that cases are rising again the BMC have also started to give special focus on our frontline workers, as they have tend to become the lifeline of Mumbai," Dr. Anil Kumar Singhal - BEST Chief Medical Officer (CMO) told FPJ.

He also mentioned the BMC has planned to keep a special vaccination drive for the BEST frontline workers.

Meanwhile for the first time since April last year, the active case tally of BEST has fallen below 10. Presently there are only eight active cases in the BEST and this is for the first time, the undertaking have reported number of active cases in single digit.

"Earlier in the past three weeks no new cases were reported, still we haven't become complacent and are keeping up with all precautionary measures," Singhal added.