Mumbai: NCP youth wing registers case derogatory posts against Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has filed an offence at the Cyber Cell against the derogatory write ups on social media on party chief Sharad Pawar, who is currently hospitalised after the removal of a gallbladder stone. The offence was registered by NCP Youth Wing chief Mehboob Sheikh.

Sheikh said, after the NCP chief was admitted and doctors removed a stone from the gallbladder, messages were pouring in on social media for his speedy recovery. However, some people uploaded posts using abusive and derogatory language against Pawar. “We will not tolerate such derogatory language against our party chief and will teach a lesson to those indulging in such activities,” warned Sheikh. He said the offence has been registered under IPC sections 153 (A), 505 (2), 500, 504, 469, 499, 507, 35 and also under section 66 (D) of the Information Act.

Meanwhile, NCP Spokesman and Minister of Minority Affairs Nawab Malik said Pawar has been responding well to the treatment in the hospital. “Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb is responding well to the treatment in the hospital and is in the pink of health. He was checked by Dr Amit Maydeo at 7 pm on Thursday evening and he is now allowed to walk and intake solid food,” added Malik.