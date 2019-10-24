Mumbai: NCP treasurer Dr YP Trivedi quits party

Mumbai: Senior leader and treasurer of NCP Dr YP Trivedi has resigned from the party. He alleged that was being neglected in the party for last few years.

In the resignation letter sent to NCP president Sharad Pawar, he has expressed his unhappiness over the treatment he is getting from the party.

“Ever since I retired from Rajya Sabha in 2014, I had no role left in NCP. Previously I used to lend my hand in drafting economic policy resolutions but now I was denied even that privilege.

In spite of my requests conveyed through Hemant Takle, I was not given any assignments in party,” he said.