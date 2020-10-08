Mumbai: NCP to go solo in Bihar assembly polls

Despite ruling partners in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party will contest assembly elections in Bihar independently. On the other hand, the junior partner Congress in the state is contesting in an alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal and other like-minded parties to take on JD(U)-BJP alliance in Bihar assembly polls.

NCP on Thursday announced to field its candidates in 100 seats. Veteran NCP leader and former union minister Praful Patel told Free Press Journal, ‘’NCP was unable to reach an understanding with the Congress and RJD. It is unfortunate that Congress-RJD combine was not prepared to leave seats to other like-minded parties in a bid to defect the JD (U)-BJP alliance. It seems they (Congress-RJD) have already conceded their defeat in Bihar polls.’’ He said the NCP will raise a couple of issues including JD (U)-BJP government’s neglect towards Bihar development during the campaign.

NCP has announced a list of 40 star campaigners.

As reported by Free Press Journal, Shiv Sena proposes to contest 50 seats and the saffron party has firmed up a plan to reach out to the voters on the Hindutva plank. Shiv Sena also plans to squarely refute the charges levelled against the party led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Shiv Sena is expected to counter the campaign run by leaders from Bihar and former director-general of police Gupteshwar Pandey against the Mumbai Police to discredit its image and also of the state. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray, who is Tourism and Environment minister, are slated to campaign for the party in Bihar.

Shiv Sena has already announced a list of 20 star campaigners.