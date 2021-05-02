Mumbai: NCP seeks Amit Shah’s resignation

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), after Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) humiliating defeat by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, asked whether Union Home Minister Amit Shah would stick to his own word and resign now. NCP Minister Nawab Malik tweeted, “During the West Bengal violence, Banerjee had asked for Shah's resignation. He said that he would resign only if people asked him to. In a democracy, an election is a referendum. Today, it is against him. So, when are you resigning Shah?”

Malik said the result of the West Bengal election proves that those who have courage win the battle. Further, Malik took a jibe at BJP on launching ‘Operation Lotus’ in Maharashtra on the lines of Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka to come back to power. “BJP said that, after winning Bengal, they will start Operation Lotus in Maharashtra. They must keep this in mind: those who lost the battle of Plassey cannot dream of conquering the Sahyadris,” he noted.

Malik was referring to BJP’s repeated deadlines for the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The ruling partners Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have repeatedly claimed that the state government was stable and strong and it will complete a five-year rule.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil recently said that Maharashtra was a fit case for the imposition of the President’s Rule. His statement came days after suspended cop Sachin Vaze, in a letter, claimed former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had demanded Rs 2 crore from him to continue his service in the Mumbai Police and another minister Anil Parab asked him to collect money from contractors.