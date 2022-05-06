e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Mumbai: NCP leader Nawab Malik complains to court of medical treatment at JJ hospital

Mumbai: NCP leader Nawab Malik complains to court of medical treatment at JJ hospital

Last week, Malik had made an application for a temporary bail of six weeks for a surgery.

Bhavna Uchil | Updated on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 06:45 PM IST

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik | PTI
Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik | PTI
Advertisement

NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik on Friday addressed a special court he was produced before and complained that he suffers from kidney ailment and has pain and weakness. He further told the court that JJ hospital, where he had been admitted on Monday, before being discharged on Thursday, did not give proper treatment to him.

Malik addressed the court during a routine appearance before court in the money laundering case he is in custody in. On Monday, the court was informed by Malik’s lawyer that the family learnt that he had been admitted at JJ hospital, due to complaints of fever and shivering among others.

Last week, Malik had made an application for a temporary bail of six weeks for a surgery. In the alternative, he had sought that he be admitted at a private hospital for surgery and treatment. His application had said that JJ hospital does not have the facility for required tests.

ALSO READ

Money laundering case: NCP leader Nawab Malik's judicial custody extended till May 20 Money laundering case: NCP leader Nawab Malik's judicial custody extended till May 20

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 06:45 PM IST