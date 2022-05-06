Mumbai: NCP leader Nawab Malik complains to court of medical treatment at JJ hospital

NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik on Friday addressed a special court he was produced before and complained that he suffers from kidney ailment and has pain and weakness. He further told the court that JJ hospital, where he had been admitted on Monday, before being discharged on Thursday, did not give proper treatment to him.

Malik addressed the court during a routine appearance before court in the money laundering case he is in custody in. On Monday, the court was informed by Malik’s lawyer that the family learnt that he had been admitted at JJ hospital, due to complaints of fever and shivering among others.

Last week, Malik had made an application for a temporary bail of six weeks for a surgery. In the alternative, he had sought that he be admitted at a private hospital for surgery and treatment. His application had said that JJ hospital does not have the facility for required tests.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 06:45 PM IST