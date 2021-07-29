Mumbai: NCP and Congress slam BJP for taking credit for Centre’s aid

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, on Thursday, slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for taking credit for the central government’s Rs 701 crore aid to Maharashtra. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that BJP should not mislead the people, as the aid announced had nothing to do with the floods that recently left the state battered. Instead, it was for the damage caused last monsoon in various districts. He clarified that the central government has not provided any financial relief to the farmers affected by the incessant rainfall and floods in 11 districts.

Meanwhile, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar informed that the state government had demanded a financial aid of Rs 3,721 crore for the damage caused last monsoon between June and October. However, the central government has announced a financial aid of Rs 701 crore, which is inadequate. ‘’Why the announcement after a year?” he questioned.

Pawar informed, once the damage has been assessed, a comprehensive report will be sent to the central government. The state government has requested the central government to send a team for its assessment. “The central government, if it wants, can provide aid immediately. It had recently declared Rs 1,000 crore assistance to Gujarat. However, it is the central government’s prerogative,” noted Pawar.

Wadettiwar also shared Pawar’s view and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should visit Maharashtra the way he recently toured Gujarat. “The PM should visit the battered Konkan region with the same spirit of justice for Maharashtra. This is necessary as cloud bursts and landslides have caused financial loss,” he opined.