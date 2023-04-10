Mumbai: NCP alleges accused 'compelled' by police to state Jitendra Ahwad ordered attack on Engineer | File Image

Mumbai: The inquiry into the brutal attack on civil engineer Anant Karmuse in Thane on April 5, 2020, has taken a new turn with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) alleging that the accused persons were being compelled by the police to state that the attack was carried out at the behest of then housing minister Jitendra Awhad.

Anand Paranjpe, Thane city president of the NCP, made this allegation on Monday. Karmuse had alleged that the Vartak Nagar police were not conducting the investigation professionally since Awhad was then a cabinet minister. He had moved the Bombay High Court demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). However, the court turned down his plea.

Karmuse's Facebook post about Awhad

Karmuse then preferred an appeal in the Supreme Court. A division bench comprising Justice MR Shah and Justice CT Ravi Kumar while upholding the Bombay High Court’s order had simultaneously asked for a “further inquiry” into the assault. Noted lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani had appeared for Karmuse.

Karmuse had forwarded a Facebook post about Awhad, following which a posse of policemen came to his house in Thane and took him to Awhad’s private bungalow, where he was beaten black and blue. One of the cops who “kidnapped” Karmuse was Vaibhav Kadam (41), who allegedly committed suicide by flinging himself on the railway tracks.

Kadam subjected to mental torture: NCP

The NCP alleges that Kadam was subjected to mental torture by the Special Investigating Team. The party alleged that Kadam’s wife was also summoned. The accused persons are allegedly called several times and made to wait for long hours to wear them down.

₹5 crore offered to name Ahwad as the mastermind

What is more serious is the allegation by a senior NCP leader that ₹5 crore was offered to some of the accused to name Awhad as the mastermind of the attack on Karmuse. The FPJ learns reliably that the conversation between two of the accused concerned and an agent, close to a high-profile politician, offering the money has been tape recorded and will be made public soon. A message to Thane Police Commissioner Jaijeet Singh remained unanswered.