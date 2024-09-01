Mumbai: NCLT Orders Resolution Professional To Admit MCGM’s ₹895 Crore Claim Against HDIL For Tax Defaults

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has granted relief to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) | Representational Image

Mumbai: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has granted relief to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) by directing the Resolution Professional (RP) to verify and admit a claim of Rs 895,03,29,656 (Rupees Eight Hundred and Ninety-Five Crore Three Lakh Twenty-Nine Thousand Six Hundred and Fifty-Six) against Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) for alleged tax defaults.

The tribunal's decision acknowledges the MCGM's right to file an updated claim regarding various properties of the corporate debtor, HDIL, including claims for periods post the commencement of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).

The NCLT's 17-page order emphasizes that new claims can be submitted to the RP only until a resolution plan is approved by the Committee of Creditors (CoC). In this case, as the resolution plans for HDIL's different verticals have not yet been approved by either the CoC or the Adjudicating Authority, the CIRP process has not concluded.

The tribunal stated, “MCGM has the authority to attach any property of the defaulter and not just the property on which the tax is assessed. Therefore, MCGM is well within its rights to file the updated claim before the RP, which includes its claim for the period post commencement of CIRP of the Corporate Debtor."

The case pertains to the CIRP initiated against HDIL, where the RP invited claims from creditors in 2019. MCGM filed a claim of Rs 895.03 crore, covering outstanding property taxes for three projects: Vertical I - Majestic Towers, Vertical II - Whispering Towers, and Vertical III - Premier Exotica, all located in Central Mumbai.

Although these resolution plans were approved by the CoC, the RP initially did not admit the claim, prompting MCGM to file interlocutory applications against the RP's decision, arguing that the RP failed to recognize statutory claims.

MCGM contended that HDIL owed property taxes since March 31, 2020, for properties it owned, developed, or was developing. Despite multiple notices from MCGM, HDIL did not pay the due amounts. MCGM asserted its position as a statutory body and operational creditor, entitled to receive dues from HDIL, and argued that the RP is obligated by law to verify liabilities as per the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) Regulations, 2016. The civic body argued that the RP lacked the authority to reject claims from statutory creditors.

The RP, in response, acknowledged MCGM’s initial claim filing on September 7, 2019, for Rs 372.87 crore, but noted that only Rs 289.29 crore was admitted as it pertained to dues directly owed by HDIL. The remaining amount, according to the RP, was related to dues owed by entities other than HDIL. The RP argued that MCGM's enhanced claim of Rs 895.03 crore was submitted belatedly and without sufficient documentation, especially as the resolution plans were close to being approved.

Read Also Mumbai: NCLT Directs To Appoint An Independent Member To Fix Sahara Hospitality Scheme

The NCLT ‘s order in favor of MCGM , thus has granted relief to the the municipal body to seek the overdue amount from HDIL, reaffirming the rights of statutory creditors to claim dues even after the initiation of insolvency proceedings, provided that the claims are filed before the approval of a resolution plan. The tribunal has directed the RP to admit the updated claim for dues related to the pre-CIRP period, in addition to the already admitted claim of Rs 289.29 crore.