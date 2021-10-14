Mumbai: NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's security cover beefed up

Security cover of Zonal Director of Mumbai Unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede has been beefed up, sources in the agency informed on Thursday. The move came after Wankhede had complained of snooping from two persons which the agency suspects to be policemen.

Wankhede is currently supervising the investigations in the high-profile Mumbai cruise drug party raid case.

"Number of armed guards for Wankhede's security has been increased. These guards include policemen as well as NCB personnel. His official vehicle has also been changed due to security reasons," an NCB official informed.

On Wednesday, Mumbai Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale had ordered probe into Wankhede 'snooping' claims. An Additional Commissioner of Police rank officer has been tasked to conduct the probe.

On October 11, Wankhede and few other senior NCB officials had met senior Maharashtra Police officials and state government officials and had complained to them that at least two persons have been trying to snoop on the movements of Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede.

On October 2, a 22-member team headed by Wankhede had raided a cruise near Mumbai and had busted a party where drug was allegedly found from some passengers. The agency has so far arrested 20 persons in the case, including son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan.

The raid was courted by a controversy when NCP leader Nawab Malik had raised questions about NCB's raid.

