Mumbai: NCB seizes 28 kg of cannabis, 1 held

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday seized 28 kilograms of cannabis from a SUV in Thane and arrested a man who possessed it illegally. The cannabis was concealed in the cavity made in the rear side of the vehicle.

The arrested accused has been identified as Jaybharat Rathod, a resident of Badlapur.

According to the NCB, they had received a specific information about the drugs had been transported in SUV and was going to Badlapur in Thane. Following the information, the team of NCB Mumbai traced a Toyota Innova which was parked in Badlapur. On searching the vehicle, the sleuth of NCB recovered and seized 14 packets of cannabis wrapped in plastic tape and the each packet was weighing 2 kilograms. In all total 28 kilograms of cannabis were recovered from the cavity from the Toyota Innova.

Nine packets containing cannabis was concealed in the cavity made in the rear side of the said vehicle and five packets containing Ganja was concealed in the underneath of bonnets.

During further inquiry Rathod was detained and placed under arrest after registering a case under relevant sections of NDPS Act.

The NCB official said that the main supplier of the said contraband is one Sunil Bhandari who is presently absconding. "Further investigations are going on to intercept him and to trace out the origin of Cannabis," he said.