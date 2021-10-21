Mumbai: NCB seized drugs worth Rs 16 lakhs, 2 held

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers from the Andheri area in Maharashtra's Mumbai and seized 160 grams of drugs worth Rs 16 lakhs from their possession.

According to the NCB officials, the drug peddlers have been identified as Abdullah Iqbal Seikh and Altaf Abdulrahmaan Seikh.

"A case has been registered against both the accused under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," officials said.

"There are 14 FIRs registered against Altaf Abdulrahmaan Seikh at different police stations in Mumbai," it added.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 08:59 AM IST