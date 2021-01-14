Mumbai: NCB raids residence of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law

A day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan, the drug law enforcement agency sleuths on Thursday swung into action and carried out searches at his residence here and other locations in connection with a drug-related case.

According to sources, several teams of NCB swung into action since early Thursday morning and raided the residence of Khan and several other locations related to others here.

The official said that the action is in connection with the 200 kg of drugs seized from Mumbai last week.

On Wednesday night, the NCB arrested Khan.

Commenting on the development, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in a statement said Khan was arrested after his detailed interrogation whole day.