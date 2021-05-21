Mumbai: NCB officials injured in attempt to arrest drug peddlers; one arrested, two escaped

NCB seized 62 grams of Mephedrone from the peddler identified as Ahsaan Khan. The agency sources claimed that one of the suspects who fled is a social media influencer who had got into drug peddling.

Explaining the operation, Zonal Director of the Mumbai Unit of NCB, Sameer Wankhede said that NCB officials intercepted three peddlers near Veera Desai Industrial Estate Road, Near Innocent Virus Education, Opposite ABCD Shop, Andheri (W). The three peddlers had come to deliver the contraband to someone in their two-wheeler. "During chase almost 2 ½ Km, 02 peddlers managed to escape and one was intercepted by the team of NCB Mumbai.

During the chase one NCB officer almost nabbed one of the peddlers but he was dragged by the peddler in his two-wheeler for at least 200 meters and drove away in which the officer was injured. Another officer chased the other peddler who jumped from the two-wheeler and was running towards residential complex. A skirmish between the officer and peddler has happened in which the officer got injury but managed to nab the peddler," Wankhede said