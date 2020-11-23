Mumbai: NCB officers attacked during raid in Goregaon

Mumbai: Two officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sustained minor injuries after they were allegedly attacked by three people during an anti-drug operation in Goregaon on Sunday night.

Acting on a tip-off, an NCB Mumbai team, headed by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede raided premises at S V Road in Goregaon (west). According to the NCB, Wankhede, Superintendent V V Singh, Investigating Officer Vishwanath Tiwari, Sepoys P S Reddy and P D More and driver Anil Mane seized total 20 blots of LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide), which is specified as commercial quantity, from one Kerry Kelvin Mendes, a suspected drug peddler.

While Mendes was detained and taken inside a vehicle, a mob stopped the team near Jawahar Hall in Goregaon (west). During the course of the operation, the NCB Mumbai team was allegedly attacked by three persons later identified as Vipul Krishna Agre, 25, a merchant navy employee, Yusuf Amin Shaikh, 24, a civil engineer and his father Amin Abdul Latif Shaikh,44, a tailor, all from Goregaon. They were arrested and sent to judicial custody by a local court. “They started abusing and pushing the team members and fought with them. They surrounded and damaged the official vehicle and also damaged a pair of handcuffs,” the NCB said in a statement. “Their efforts were directed towards freeing the accused. They gathered a mob which surrounded the NCB team. The NCB team officers showed exemplary courage and thwarted the attempts of these persons and also tried to calm down the mob,” police said.

Goregaon police sources said that the trio had an altercation with the NCB officers over the detention of Mendes and to check where he was being taken. Singh and Reddy sustained minor injuries in the scuffle. The NCB disclosed their identity to the unruly mob, but to no avail. The Goregaon police were called to the spot by the NCB team and they responded promptly, helping the NCB team secure the accused and the seized drugs.

An FIR has been lodged against the said three persons at Goregaon police station under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (common intention).