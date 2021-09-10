Mumbai: NCB nabs drug peddler with MD worth ₹10 lakh

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Wednesday arrested an alleged drug peddler. The agency sources said that the suspect had got CCTV cameras in the lane where he stays and outside his residence just to get an alert if the police or any agency was trying to raid his place.

The arrested person has been identified as Mohammed Arif alias Chennu.

According to the Zonal Director of Mumbai NCB, Sameer Wankhede, an NCB team had raided his place and at the time of the raid, some of the female members of his family tried to create obstruction.

"Some of the family members of Arif are involved in the business of drug trafficking. He had got CCTV installed outside his place and residence at Reay Road to keep watch on police and agencies. We had taken proper due diligence to apprehend him. He has three cases registered against him, two of which are an assault on police and one drug-related case. We have seized MD worth Rs 10 lakh from him," said Wankhede.

Arif was produced before a local court on Thursday which remanded him to seven days of NCB custody.

"He was also a peddler of Chinku Pathan who we had arrested earlier in a drug case," Wankhede said.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 12:45 AM IST