Mumbai: NCB nabs 3 persons with drugs in two operations

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials have conducted two operations and have arrested three persons involved in drug trafficking. The agency has seized Mephedrone and 43 kg of cannabis and cash Rs 20.05 lakh, sourced from Odhisa.

Speaking about the operations, Zonal Director of Mumbai Unit of NCB, Sameer Wankhede said, two separate operations were launched by the NCB team on Saturday and Sunday.

"On the basis of intelligence developed, the NCB team seized 165 gram of Mephedrone from possession of one Sarfaraz Qureshi alias Pappy, aresident of Agripada. During his house search cash Rs 2.15 lakh was also recovered as drug proceed. Sarfaraz has been previously booked in an NDPS case by ANC Mumbai. He said the contraband was supplied to him by one Sameer Suleman Shama, a resident of Nagpada. The NCB team searched house of Sameer and seized 54 gram of Mephedrone and cash Rs 17.90 lakh believed to be drug proceed. Efforts are on to nab Sameer," Wankhede said.

In another operation, the NCB team seized 43 kg of cannabis from a house at Badlapur and nabbed two suspects Sunny Pardeshi and Ajay Nair. "During the interrogation it has been revealed that said consignment of ganja was purchased from a person Kunal Kadu. The said ganja was procured from Odisha. NCB is investigating to find the kingpin and supplier of Odisha," said Wankhede.

The NCB Mumbai launched a drive against drug offenders and in a short span, NCB Mumbai has busted an illicit factory of drug in South Mumbai area and dismantled a home growing unit of Hydroponics Cannabis in Dombivali area. NCB Mumbai is also keeping an eye on activities of history sheeters and previous drug offenders and simultaneously is expanding its intelligence network to identify drug traffickers operating incognito on Dark web and social media sites, an NCB official said.