Mumbai: NCB lodges visa forgery case against Nigerian national arrested in 2019

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has registered a case of cheating and forgery against a Nigerian national with MRA Marg Police after their probe revealed that he had used a bogus business visa for illegally staying in India. The NCB had sought information about the visa authenticity from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which confirmed the visa was a fake. Foreigner was arrested in 2019 with Pink and Grey MDMA and is currently in Taloja jail after he was sent to judicial custody by the court.

The foreigner who has been booked by the police has been identified as Meduachi Cosmos Igewoma, resident of Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.

According to the police, the complainant in the case is an Intelligence Officer of the NCB. On December 30, on receipt of specific information that a Nigerian national was involved in trafficking of drugs, a team of Mumbai NCB had arrested Igewoma near Panvel railway station. The agency had allegedly seized over 1 kilogram of Pink and Grey MDMA drugs from Igewoma. The seized drugs were to be used for a rave party in Delhi.

"Mephedrone and MDMA/Ecstasy causes a short-lived, intense high and craving for more drugs. It increases heart rate, muscle spans and convulsion. The drugs can also make people feel paranoid, angry, hostile and unserious even when they are not high. Dealing in drugs may attract punishment of rigorous imprisonment up to 20 years and financial penalty of up to Rs 2 lakhs and even can have death penalty in repeated offences," said an NCB official.

"The NCB had also seized a passport from Igewoma's possession which contained a visa in it. The NCB had made enquiries with the MEA about the authenticity of Igewoma's visa, which confirmed that the visa was a bogus one. The NCB on Wednesday registered a case with the police against Igewoma under sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of The Passports Act," said a police officer.