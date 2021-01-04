Mumbai: NCB arrests Tollywood actress Shwetha Kumari in drug case

A day after a Tollywood actor was found to be in a hotel room with a suspected drug peddler, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) placed her under arrest on Monday.

According to NCB, a drive was conducted against drug supply in Maharashtra and Goa. The agency seized 400 gram of Mephedrone (MD) on Sunday and had further searched a hotel situated at Mira-Bhayander area on Monday.

The name of the arrested actress has been identified as Shwetha Kumari, 27, a resident of Hyderabad. "NCB has launched a systematic operational activity to apprehend the main supplier along with peddlers also. NCB is also focusing on deep financial investigation in seizure cases of interstate drug syndicate," said a senior NCB officer. "The lady has been charged for sections of consumption and conspiracy. We have seized digital evidence from her regarding drugs," he added.

On basis of specific information, a team of NCB Mumbai led by zonal director Sameer Wankhede had intercepted a suspect at Gurunanak Marg in Bandra Railway Station (West) on Saturday, and recovered 400 gram of MD from him who was later identified as Chand Shaikh, a resident of Bandra.



The NCB recovered the drugs from him and from the under-seat storage of his scooter. On further revelation by Chand, a follow-up raid was conducted at a hotel in Bhayandar (East) to trace one Sayeed Shaikh. Investigations revealed that it was Sayeed who had supplied the drugs to Chand.



“We raided room number 204 of the hotel when Sayeed fled from the spot. We have recovered certain drugs banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 during the search of the room,” said a high-ranking officer privy to the investigation while terming Sayeed as the ‘main supplier of MD.’



The Tollywood actress who was also in the room along with Sayeed was questioned by the NCB and placed under arrest. Sources said that the actress had reached Bhayandar from Hyderabad on January 1.