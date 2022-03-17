Mumbai: Nawab Malik will continue to be minister in cabinet

Nawab Malik will continue to be the minister in the cabinet, while Rajesh Tope has been given skill development and Jitendra Awhad will look after minority affairs. These two departments were held by Malik.

Meanwhile, the NCP has appointed Rakhi Jadhav and Narend Rarane as the working presidents in Mumbai while third will be appointed soon ahead of the civic polls.

Nawab Malik was arrested by the ED on February 23 this year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) over a property deal allegedly linked to the aides of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 09:14 PM IST