Mumbai: Nawab Malik taken back to ED office for interrogation after being discharged from hospital

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has been taken back to ED office for interrogation after being discharged from hospital.

Meanwhile, his sister Saeeda has told FPJ that Nawab Malik was having kidney stone issue. Malik's son Faraz has also been summoned by ED for questioning.

The minister was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Malik's daughter, Nilofer Khan said that the latter is healthy and will be discharged from the hospital today.

He was admitted to the hospital after he complained of stomach ache two days ago.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Monday deferred hearing for one week on a plea filed by Dhyandev Wankhede, father of NCB's former Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, which sought contempt action against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, while noting that the latter is already behind bars.

Dhyandev Wankhede had claimed in his contempt plea filed earlier this year that despite an undertaking given to court in December 2021, to refrain from making defamatory public comments and social media posts against the Wankhedes, Malik continued doing so.

A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and M N Jadhav had then issued a show cause notice to Malik.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 04:54 PM IST