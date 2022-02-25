Mumbai: Nawab Malik sent to ED custody till March 3 on ‘Prima facie reasonable grounds'

A special court that remanded state cabinet minister Nawab Malik in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) custody on Wednesday for eight days till 3 Mar 2022, has said in its order that prima facie there are reasonable grounds to believe that the accusations are well-founded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had sought the Nationalist Congress Party leader’s custody for 14 days and made serious allegations in its remand report regarding him ‘actively funding’ the terror network of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. It had said that Malik had usurped the land of prime property in Kurla of one Munira Plumber through a close associate of Dawood’s late sister Haseena Parkar and paid Rs. 55 lakhs to him, thereby funding the don’s terror network through his sister.

Special judge RN Rokade said in his detailed order that it appears that the accused has not cooperated with the investigation on the crucial aspect. “Prima facie there are reasonable grounds to believe that the accusations are well-founded under the PMLA,” the court said.

It considered the witness statements the agency had mentioned in its remand report and said that considering these and the serious allegations in them, custodial interrogation of Malik is necessary to unearth all the ramifications involved in the crime.

The court further noted that the proceeds of crime has traversed since the last 20 years and more and therefore, that sufficient time is required to be granted for investigation of the offence.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 10:08 PM IST