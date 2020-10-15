Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune weather update: IMD issues red alert for today as rains continue to lash parts of Maha

According to IMD, an extremely low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal and the clouds developed because of it would be hovering on Maharashtra from October 14 to 16. This could result into heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over some parts of Maharashtra. Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada regions are expected to get showers on Wednesday while Mumbai and Konkan regions would receive rain on 15th and 16th.

Meanwhile, the weather forecast put out by IMD Mumbai indicates the maximum temperature in the city on Thursday will be 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C. While the rainfall might have brought in some respite from the heat, the humidity levels will be at 95% in Santacruz and 95% in Colaba.

IMD Mumbai also said that the city can expect a cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain on Monday. "Generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or thundershowers in city and suburbs," IMD Mumbai said on its website.

In Pune, as many as 40 people were rescued in the flood-affected Nimgaon Ketki village in Pune district on Wednesday. According to SDO, Baramati, Pune, 40 people safely rescued, while rescue operations for 15 others underway in flood-affected Nimgaon Ketki village of Pune district. In another incident near Indapur, two people who washed away with their vehicle have been rescued.