Mumbai: Navghar cops nab thief from India-Bangladesh border

The Navghar police made a trip from Mulund to the border of Bangladesh in order to hunt down an alleged thief. On July 17, the Navghar Police in Mulund received a complaint from Ashwin Sriram Gupta, 38, about a housebreaking case and theft.

As per Gupta's statement, the stolen items from his house included cash, gold, and silver ornaments, amounting to Rs 4 lakh in total.

“It happened when the family including Gupta were not in the house. The accused broke the lock using a rod and entered the house with the intention of stealing,” said a police official.

The police started the investigation to track the accused primarily using technical details.

“We started by scanning CCTV footage from almost 100-150 locations for 15 days, starting from the crime spot. We then received a tip-off about the accused, which matched our suspect. This is when we found out that the suspect had fled to his hometown in West Bengal,” said police sub-inspector Ganesh Sanap who was appointed as an investigation officer in this case.

Sanap along with four more officers left for Kolkata (West Bengal) to nab the suspect. “After reaching Kolkata, we started in Narkheldanga as that was the first location detected,” said Sanap. According to the team, they made themselves look like 'locals’ so as to not intimidate the suspect.

“However, it was a failure. We then used the IMEI number to track the suspect,” Sanap said, adding that the new location pointed towards Satashi village which is 10 km further from Narkheldanga.

Sanap said the way to Satashi village was severely remote, due to which the team ended up walking their way till they spotted the accused.

Mohammad Ali, 54, was arrested on Tuesday. The police managed to recover Rs 2 lakh in cash as well as 41.060 grams of gold worth Rs 1,59,804.