Mumbai: National Consumer Commission Orders Andheri Resident To Receive Flat Or Full Refund In Joint Venture Dispute

The National Consumer Commission, giving relief to an Andheri resident, has stated that dissolution of a joint venture is no reason for the buyer not getting her flat. It has directed that the buyer should get the Andheri flat she had booked along with 9% interest per annum on ₹1 crore she paid from June 2016 or refund of the entire ₹1 crore with 9% interest per annum. If the latter fails to do so within six weeks, an enhanced interest rate of 12% per annum will have to be paid.

The order was passed by Subhash Chandra, president member of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) on August 31 on a complaint by Andheri resident Pragna Mehta against Sai Kamla Developers, Kamalaxmi Developers and Sai Siddant Developers.

Mehta along with her mother had booked a 1,005 sq ft flat on Krishna Building at DN Nagar, Andheri and paid ₹1 crore. However, there was no sale agreement done by the opposite parties. In April 2015, Mehta's mother expired and she became the sole applicant. In August the opposite party issued a receipt acknowledging receipt of only ₹75 lakh despite issuing a receipt of ₹1 crore.

The complaint was resisted by Sai Siddant. It was stated that it was a registered partnership firm of seven partners and Kamalaxmi was a limited liability partnership engaged in redevelopment of properties. It was granted redevelopment rights of certain properties including the complainant's.

Sai obtained No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from MHADA to redevelop, paid the corpus funds to the society and started vacating the premises to commence construction.

In November 2011 a joint development agreement / joint venture agreement was entered into between Sai and Kamalaxmi. However, since Kamalaxmi could not pay contractors and MHADA, Sai took over the execution of the project.

Commission's stance on developers' obligations

The commission, taking into view the case laws cited by the complainant said, “In the instant case also, the arrangement between the opposite parties is clearly inter se and does not bind the complainant.” It added that Sai's contention that the joint venture is dissolved and they are in court with Kamalaxmi so there are no obligations was “clearly misconceived and cannot be accepted”.

The commission said that on the basis of the material on record it is manifest that developers had received the money and not given possession which is deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.